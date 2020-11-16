Economic summit group announces new date for conference

Philip Clement, Abuja

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has disclosed that the rescheduled 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#26) will now hold on November 23rd – 24th 2020.

The Summit with the theme “Building Partnerships for Resilience”, will convene national and global policy makers, business leaders, development partners and scholars to lead and participate in sessions that will focus on strategic partnerships between the youth, governments, private sector and the civil society to build resilience for Nigeria’s households, businesses and economy.

READ ALSO: Despite Covid-19 disruptions, Nigeria’s banking sector remains stable – Emefiele

A joint statement from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, notes that the Summit will provide all participants with a robust engagement platform as it will be an opportunity to deliberate on topical issues especially those related to recent developments; and in particular the need to amplify the voice of our youth and the issues they have raised in the past few weeks.

Discussions at NES#26 will be anchored on three pillars – Collaboration, Execution and Impact that will be dimensioned across five sub-themes: Mapping the Future; New Trends, New Opportunities, New Horizons; Embracing Technology and Innovation; Building Resilience and Charting the Path to Recovery.

The 26th Nigerian Economic Summit is expected to be a ‘Big Conversation for Action’ that combines in-person and virtual dialogues for stakeholders across the civil society, public and private sector to reflect on the state of the Nigerian economy and rethink the country’s economic fundamentals.