Economic integration: Southeast governors to construct 430 km roads to link States

Governors of the southeast Sunday, announced its preparedness to undertake construction of 430kms road project connecting all the states of the zone to promote economic integration of the zone.

The governors stated this in a communiqué at the end of their meeting in Enugu on Sunday. They also looked at the possible strategies towards economic development of the zone.

Resolutions of the meeting, according to the communique reads:

“To undertake the construction of ring road covering a total area of 430 kms, that would connect all the States of the South East, to promote economic development of the South East States and for ease of transportation system in the region.

“Took presentation for Gas Pipelines in the South East and advised the Consultants to follow up on details of implementation especially as it relates to right of way.

“We commended presentation on Aba Independent Power Project by Prof. Barth Nnaji and asked him to liaise with the Secretariat for further implementation with the Presidency.”

The forum chairman further disclosed that the governors also received presentations on several issues, particularly, from National Addressing System of Nigeria and the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) on assessment of MDAs for effective performance.

“A private business enterprise presented to the forum a Lottery business proposal in the South East states. After much deliberation, the Forum advised him to reach out to various states in the South East in going about the proposal.

“Directed that the Five South East States Chairmen of Traditional Rulers Council be invited for amicable resolution of their crisis in our next meeting.

“Expressed deep appreciation to the Governors and the people of the South East for the able way they worked together to give the former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, a befitting burial and enjoined them to continue in such spirit to move the South East States forward”.

The meeting was attended by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Governor David Umahi (Ebonyi) and Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere. The governor Anambra State was absent.

By Moses Oyediran