Ecobank Nigeria has said its customers now enjoy zero charges for digital money transfers below N5,000 being part of its corporate actions to cushion effects of the lockdown to check the rising spread of Coronavirus.

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan who stated this in Lagos said this policy which started in March will last till 30 April to encourage citizens adopt digital banking that supports safety measures, particularly the social distancing campaign, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

FCTA to commence distribution of relief materials this week



According to Akinwuntan the bank’s priority is peoples’ wellbeing and it is, therefore, determined to support everyone in the face of an unplanned shutdown which already has huge economic impact citizens. He reiterated that users of Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank Online, USSD-Ecobank *326#, Omni Lite, are now charged zero fee for their transfers below N5,000. Before now Ecobank customers who perform transactions on the bank’s platform by dialling *326# does so free of the USSD session fee.

“We are determined to support the Nigerian government and to ensure the impact of the business shut down is minimal on the citizens. We encourage our customers to utilize our digital self-service solutions, including Ecobank Mobile App, Ecobank Online, EcobankPay, Ecobank OmniPlus, Omni Lite and the RapidTransfer App without having to visit branches.

“This is a part of our efforts to ensure social distancing which will help curtail the spread of COVID-19. By utilizing these digital offerings, you can easily access your bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries, and carry out your other ancillary banking transactions from the comfort of your home and an office without visiting the branch,” Akinwuntan stated.

Also speaking, Head of Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi said customers who are yet to upgrade to the new Ecobank Mobile App 4.0 should quickly do so. The Ecobank Mobile App is available for all banking transactions because of its versatility and salient benefits which include the following; The ability to send money to anyone via email or SMS by simply selecting the recipient from your contacts and send money to their email or phone number.

Further, Demola-Adeniyi reiterated that the Ecobank Mobile app supports customers to pay the fast and stress-free way with EcobankPay by simply scanning the QR code or dial *326*6*Amount*Terminal ID# to pay.

“It saves you PoS charges and less human contact. When next you are at the store and need to pay, just ask the merchant for EcobankPay. Regardless of what you want to achieve, the Ecobank Mobile App is available for you,” she noted.