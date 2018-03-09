Ecobank Boost Entertainment in Benin City; Offers Discounted Movie Tickets

Ecobank Nigeria has entered into partnership with Kada Cinemas, a leading Movie destination in Benin City, Edo State to offer Masterpass QR customers access to exclusive movie ticket discounts offers.

This is targeted by the Bank to boost the entertainment industry in the ancient City. Under the arrangement, customers, who purchase movie tickets using Ecobank Masterpass QR every day of the week gets a 20 per cent discount off their Movie ticket. The offer which is open to all bank customers runs between March 1st and April 15th.

Speaking on the partnership, The Group Head, Transaction Services Group, Mr. Emile Sagna said it is one of the several initiatives by the pan African Bank to boost the entertainment and tourism industry.

He stressed that that the partnership would re-ignite and engender peoples’ interest in watching movies. Mr. Sagna added that apart from enhanced products and service delivery, the Bank recently invested massively in digital and mobile banking, noting that it was targeted at creating ease of transaction for all types of customers.

In his words Mr. Sagna said “this partnership with Kada Cinemas is part of our ongoing commitment to giving our MasterCard customers benefits based on their lifestyles and needs. With Ecobank Masterpass, Merchants can now receive payments from their customers using the QR Scan and Pay, receive real-time notifications for sales report to help with their daily reconciliation.

He reiterated that the bank had taken significant steps which include the launch of Ecobank Mobile App in 2017. The Mobile app allows citizens the ease to open an Ecobank Xpress account within minutes on the go. Also, it enables customers do instant payments..

To address the needs of businesses, Ecobank has released its Dynamic QR codes Application Program Interface (APIs) for integration into merchant’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. With this integration, merchants will be able to generate dynamic QR codes which will contain the specific purchase details for each customer and it includes the following, amount to be paid, what is being paid for, and any other information that the merchant may want to collect. The consumer would just insert his pin once verification has been done.

The MasterCard QR is available to merchants in different industries ranging from hospitality, food and beverage, aviation, Insurance, Utilities, lifestyle, health and entertainment.



