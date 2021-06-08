Ebube Agu: Reason I stepped down as South-East security committee chairman —Umahi

Major General Obi Umahi (retd.) has resigned as Chairman of the South-East Security Committee.

On August 31, 2019, the South-East Governors’ Forum named Gen. Umahi as the chairman of the security committee.

The group was given the task of drafting a framework for the formation of a South-East joint security organization to meet the zone’s security demands.

According to our source, infighting among the South-East governors delayed the formation of the security force, allowing the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra to take advantage of the void to form the Eastern Security Network.

But, according to Umahi’s resignation letter dated June 4, 2021, headed “Resignation as Chairman South-East Security Group – Ebube Agu” and written to the Chairman of the South East Governor’s Forum, his committee was never funded and had no office for the time.

“On 11th April, 2021, SE governors announced the foundation of Ebube Agu at Owerri,” according to the letter, which Umahi confirmed to our correspondents. Following that, members of the SE Security Committee and the Attorney Generals of the five SE States evaluated the proposed legislative framework prepared by the 21-man Committee to ensure that it suited the South East Ebubeagu Security Force.

“The SE Security Committee thoroughly prepared and submitted the modalities, including the structure, for the take-off of Ebube Agu to the Governors’ Forum during the security of South-East Governors’ Forum, attended by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and some other Igbo leaders, a request that Ebube Agu should be jointly rolled out as a matter of urgency and also funded by the governments of the five South-East states. From inception to date, SE Security Committee was never funded at all in any capacity and not even an office space was provided.

“I respectfully request that Your Excellencies kindly permit me to resign my appointment as the chairman, SE Security Committee. In the spirit of my love to serve Ndigbo, I can assure you that I will always be available to advise on the success of Ebube Agu at no cost.”