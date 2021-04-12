Ebube Agu: New security outfit Gov Ikpeazu gives reasons for creation

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the Governor of Abia State, has clarified why the South East Governors’ Forum created the security outfit Ebube Agu.

The Governor spoke on Channels Television just hours after the Southeast unveiled Ebube Agu, a joint security force.

Ebube Agu operatives, according to Ikpeazu, will oversee and track vigilante groups’ activities in the South East.

“Today, we have come together to collaborate to see how we can better protect citizens’ lives and property within this geographical zone,” he said.

“The current security situation in Nigeria is complex. We’re just trying to make sense of our unique situation in the southeast,” he said.

Governor Ikpeazu, however, did not either confirm or deny if the personnel of Ebube Agu would bear arms and wear uniforms

What matters, according to Ikpeazu, is that he and his colleagues from the other four states in the area work together to ensure that Ebube Agu’s operatives are properly trained.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: ‘Buhari’s Minister, Pantami on US watchlist’ Presidency reacts

“Ebube Agu would be a security outfit both in name, purpose and action. It will be properly equipped. I want to assure you that all the states in the southeast already has various vigilante outfits.

“We want to call for a harmonised synergised system of action to be able to compare notes to be able to set up digital platforms that can respond to communication challenges,” he added.

Ikpeazu said that the new outfit would be rural-based, adding “it is also going to be intelligence-based.”