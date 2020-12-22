Ebonylife floats creative academy in partnership with LASG

By Mutiat Alli

As part of rendering support to aspiring creative’s and established filmmakers looking to gain world-class skills and career advancement, The EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) has been declared open for registration on www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com.

This groundbreaking initiative is supported by the Lagos State Government through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The program offers free, practical short courses covering all aspects of filmmaking and media content production, including acting, directing, producing, editing, sound, and lighting

Designed by local and foreign industry experts, the courses are designed to help working film professionals improve their skills and make them globally competitive, and to equip beginners with the skills they need to launch their careers on a sound footing.

ELCA was conceived by EbonyLife CEO Mo Abudu in response to the growing shortage of industry professionals, as Nollywood continues to expand.

“We have so much talent in Nigeria and our people are ready to work. Unfortunately, very little training is available locally and most people cannot afford to go abroad for training.

EbonyLife Creative Academy is meant to fill that gap and make world-class training available.

Thankfully, the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, understood our vision and gave us the support we needed to establish the academy here in Lagos, the hub of Nigerian filmmaking,” she said.

READ ALSO: Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s Look To Ebonylife TV And Film Festival Is Ravishing

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Sanwo-Olu said, “We are very excited about this development because it is in line with two of the development pillars of our THEMES agenda – education & technology and entertainment & tourism.

By training our people to use the latest technology, we will continue to enhance the quality of our entertainment content and attract production crews from the rest of Africa and around the world.”

With Nollywood being the world’s third largest film industry in terms of volume, ELCA is the first step towards creating a value chain built on international best practice in production quality.

As Nigerian films continue to improve, so has their global acceptability and popularity.