Ebonyi police command nabs 4 armed party supporters

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested four armed political party supporters at Iziogo village in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, suspected to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , according ASP Loveth Odah, the Ebonyi state Police Public Relations Officer.

Odah said that the suspects were arrested by the Neigbourhood Watch security outfit owned by the state government, noting that they were arrested with a locally made gun and two rounds of ammunition.

“The chairman of the outfit, Mr. Vincent Nwokpoku handed over the suspects to our divisional office at Izzi LGA and gave the names of the suspects as: Vincent Nwokpoku, Chibueze Nwambara, Mathias Nwofoke, and Moses Nwibo.

He noted that the suspects were shooting indiscriminately into the air and were shouting: APC, APC, noting that suspects have been taken into custody.

“The state commissioner of police has directed the Izzi LGA Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to immediately transfer the case to our headquarters as the DPO informed me that the recovered gun is too old to be used.

The Acting Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, Mr. Nwachukwu Eze, denied that his party members were arrested for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

“The Neighbourhood watch group kept the gun in one of our member’s house and arrested him among others who were resting peacefully in their homes”, he said.