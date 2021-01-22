Ebonyi PDP asks security agents to flush out Umahi loyalists from party...

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Ebonyi State has appealed to security agents to avert crisis in the state by flushing out remnants of governor David Umahi’s loyalists from the Ebonyi State PDP, Secretariat, Abakaliki.

The party also alerted security operatives not to ignore threat by the pro- Umahi politicians who are mobilizing thugs to burn down the state party secretariat after losing legal battle to stop the PDP from fledging in the state.

Chief Fred Udeogu, Chairman, PDP Ebonyi State while addressing journalists at the PDP secretariat, Abuja on Friday said governor Umahi has failed in destabilizing the PDP in Ebonyi and therefore has no claim over the party.

READ ALSO: PDP petitions Buhari, International community over spate of violence in Ebonyi

He said by winning state sponsored litigations against the party, it is obvious that the PDP cannot be disintegrated and will continue to be the major party in Ebonyi despite Umahi’s defection.

Tracing the genesis of recent litigation against Ebonyi PDP, the state chairman said “ever since Governor Dave Umahi’s solo defection from the PDP to the APC, our great Party has been inundated with a slew of state sponsored court actions all aimed at derailing the Caretaker Committee set up by the NEC of our great party.

“As we all know, Governor Dave Umahi’s illusion had been that Ebonyi people would defect with him to the APC. He had boasted that PDP stakeholders and members of the National Assembly would defect with him.

“When this failed, the reaction from Governor Umahi has been to derail and destroy the Caretaker Committee by filing a suit at the State High Court, asking the Court not to recognise this Caretaker Committee.

“A summary of the history of this suit, No. HAB/161/2020 is that three Ebonyi State High Court judges have recused themselves from handling the case. However, the latest recusal by Justice Vincent Nwanchor on Wednesday, the 20th January 2021, did not go down well with Governor Dave Umahi.

“Apparently believing that Ebonyi State Judges must do his bidding no matter the frivolity or unconstitutional nature of their claim, Governor Umahi instigated his “Akubaraoha” mob to attack the High Court premises.

In an attack reminiscent of the Trump-inspired storming of the US Capitol, Governor Umahi instigated a mob to take over the High Court premises at Abakaliki.

“Lives of lawyers and judges were put at risk. Property belonging to Ebonyi State judiciary was destroyed. It took the efforts of the Ebonyi State Police Command and other security Agencies to restore calm and prevent the complete burning down of the Ebonyi State High Court complex”.

“With this legitimate order of a court of competent jurisdiction, it is hoped that Governor Dave Umahi will step back a bit and have a deep reflection and discontinue fanning the embers of crisis in Ebonyi State.

Charging the security operatives, the party chairman, said “we wish to use this opportunity to call on the Inspector General of Police, the Director of State Security Services to protect the members and legitimate officers of the PDP in Ebonyi State, and hold Governor Dave Umahi accountable for any break down of law and order in Ebonyi State.

“Governor Dave Umahi’s goal is to control PDP and APC in Ebonyi State by sheer brute force. But the good people of Ebonyi State who are predominantly members of the PDP, are not prepared to be victims of brute force and dictatorship, and will continue to fight for their political freedom”.