Ebonyi NLC impasse: Nkah’s faction threatens legal action against Wabba

Leonard Nkah-led executive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ebonyi Chapter, has threatened to sue the national leadership of NLC if it fails to recognise them as duly elected during the April 25, 2019 delegates’ conference.

The members, through their lawyer, Roy Nwaeze, faulted the national leadership of NLC for recognising the factional leadership produced in the delegates’ conference.

In a letter to the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, Nwaeze decried the action of the national leadership of NLC in recognising Ikechukwu Nwafor-led faction, rather than resolving the crisis between the two groups.

He said that his clients would go to court if Wabba does not restrain Ikechukwu Nwafor from continuing to function in office in spite of being suspended.

“Members of executive committee of Ebonyi NLC suspended Ikechukwu Nwafor as the Chairperson for refusing to render accounts to them, but you took side with him and refused to recognise the suspension.

“The National Industrial Court held on Nov. 15, 2017 in Suit No. NICN/ABK/01/2017 that the balance of convenience was in favour of Comrade Leo Nkah continuing to hold office as Acting Chairperson of Ebonyi NLC.

“We wish to appeal to you to allow peace and labour harmony to reign in Ebonyi by recognising our clients who were duly elected into various positions during the April 25 2019 elections in Ebonyi.

“Except you allow reason and the rule of law to reign, our clients will be compelled to have resort to the court,’’ Nwaeze said.

Others in Nkah’s executive are: Mbam Emmanuel, Vice Chairman, Ngele Thomson Vice Chairman, Elom David, Treasurer and Chukwuma Onwe, Auditor.

“Others are: Nnaji Joel, Auditor, Okoro Christiana, Ex-Officio and Osim Veronica Ex-Officio.’’

Wabba had in his letter to Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi, dated May 2, forwarded names of officers elected during the April 25 delegates’ conference.

He listed them as: Ikechukwu Nwafor, Chairman, Emmanuel Item, Vice Chairperson, Charles Aneke, Vice Chairperson and Amiara Tobias, Auditor.

Others are Kelechi Nwanchor, Auditor, and Anthony Egwu, Treasurer.

But the governor in his letter accused the NLC national leadership of turning blind eye to the squabble which culminated into factional leadership in the NLC, Ebonyi chapter.

It would be recalled that two congresses took place in the state on April 25, 2019 in which Leonard Nkah and Ikechukwu Nwafor emerged chairmen.