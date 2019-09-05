The Ebonyi state government has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohamed Adamu to order for a full scale investigation into the invasion and attack on the Abuja residence of the state Governor, David Umahi by suspected security operatives.

In a communiqué signed by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. KennethUgbala, and state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, the government described the invasion as strange and cowardly barely 24 hours after the South East Governors Forum banned the activities of herders in the zone.

The state government maintained that the sole purpose of the act is to intimidate and silence Gov. Umahi and his colleagues of the South East Governor’s Forum and prevent them from discharging their mandate of speaking boldly on behalf of the people of the zone.

“We condemn in very strong terms the senseless invasion of the Abuja residence of our leader and Governor, David Umahi, the chairman of the South East Governors Forum in the early hours of September 2.

“We ask President Muhammadu Buhari to order a full scale investigation into this curious invasion by security operatives with a view to ensuring that the perpetrators are speedily brought to book.

“We urge the police to always have recourse to the constitution and other laws in carrying out their operations and not to undermine the provisions of the constitution which are sacrosanct, unambiguous and supreme,” the state government said.

It therefore, urged on Gov. Umahi not to be deterred by the antics of those behind the invasion, who the state government observed are playing the script of their sponsors and cohorts.