Ebony Life TV: Vimbai Mutinhiri replaces Toke Makinwa on Moments Nigeria

Ex-Big Brother Africa contestant, model and TV personality Vimbai Mutinhiri is taking on new and bigger projects this year as she joins co-hosts Bolanle Olukanmi and Laulah Doherty on Moments Nigeria.

Moments Nigeria is an African talk show (a spin-off of Moments with Mo) with a selection of hosts from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa discussing on key matters that touches Africa, her diverse cultures and peoples.

Having carved a niche for herself on the continent as one of the most sought-after TV and show hosts, Vimbai now forges a new alliance with Ebony Life TV as co-host on Moments Nigeria.

The 31 year old TV personality with prior hosting experience has been chosen to replace Toke Makinwa in the talk show’s fourth (4) season.

Vimbai has taken on other hosting gigs such as Africa Magic Star Gist; first co-host for Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards as well as modeled on the runway for South African Fashion Week and Zimbabwe Fashion Week.

Mutiat Alli