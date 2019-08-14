By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo, Lagos

Travel advisories and precautionary measures have been enacted all over the nation’s airports following the resurgence of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in line with international health regulations leading to further closing up of ranks with regards to travels through the nation’s gateways.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) following this latest outbreak in a letter signed by its director general sent a directive to all airline operators, especially airlines operating regional and international flights into the country to exercise a high level of vigilance.

In the letter, the NCAA directed that airlines’ pilots in command of aircrafts are to report to air traffic control any suspected case of communicable disease on board their flights.

In case of a suspected case of communicable disease on board an aircraft, the air crew are required to fill the general declaration and public health passenger locator forms respectively.

Thereafter, completed forms are to be submitted to the port health services of the destination aerodrome. In addition, airlines are to ensure they have on board valid and appropriate number of first aid kits, universal precaution kits and emergency medical kits.

Also, airlines are to refresh the knowledge of their crew members (flight deck and cabin crew) for improved and sustained proficiency in handling and communication with air traffic control of any suspected case of communicable disease on board.

In case of death to a patient, operating airlines should endeavour to contact port health services for clearance before importing human remains into the country, while airlines are to report to the NCAA in writing any suspected case of communicable disease on board any flight.

The statement urged air traffic controllers to immediately, communicate to port health services any report of a suspected case of communicable disease on board aircraft.

The NCAA in the letter signed by the General Manager, Public Relations, Sam Adurogboye expects strict compliance and will collaborate with all relevant agencies to prevent the incursion of Ebola or any communicable disease into the country.

Meanwhile, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has stepped up efforts to ensure that the dreaded Ebola virus does not find its way into the shores of Nigeria through its major gateways by re-enacting its protocol with more sophisticated methods of tracking and detecting symptoms of the virus as passengers arrive the country.

Daily Times investigation at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos watched first-hand the screening of in-bound passengers through collaborative efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), port health services as well as other agencies.

The same screening process is said to be carried out across board simultaneously, at Abuja and Kano airports, and is having maximum impact in tracking passengers and quarantine them for secondary observation.

The process is made seamless with the availability of thermal cameras which government has put in place in 2017 to enable it identify and monitor passengers in case there is a spike in the temperature registered on the screen.