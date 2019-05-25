Eat Drink Festival to hold in Abuja

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Mutiat Alli – Lagos

Ahead of its sixth edition, organisers of Nigeria’s premier food and drink festival, ”Eat Drink Festival” have revealed that this year’s edition of the festival will hold for the first time in Abuja having successfully executed five editions in Lagos.

Aimed at promoting and growing the small scale businesses, the co-founder and Festival Director of the event, Folayemi Agusto disclosed that the essence of the festival is to bring together an eclectic and carefully curated selection of Abuja’s talented food and drink vendors in other to promote local talents in culinary arts in a dynamic way.

‘I am super excited that the train of the festival is moving to Abuja and subsequently as we grow; we can expand to other states and further increase the numbers of participants annually’.

Billed to hold come June 8, 2019 at the Harrow Park, Abuja; the event is also designed to connect numerous food lovers, chefs, mixologists, cook, local and international press to an amazing lifestyle experience thereby enhancing vendors to meet to their potential customers.

On partnering with the festival for the second time in a row, Daphne Akatugba- Marketing manger Sterling Bank noted that the bank support for the festival is in line with the bank commitment to support small and medium scales enterprises (SME) in Nigeria.

However the Abuja edition is equally supported by MAGGI who will play host to a series of culinary attractions from live cooking demonstration to cooking challenges amongst others.