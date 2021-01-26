Eastern security network is an illegal outfit, Southeast professionals insists

By Doosuur Iwambe

*Condemns attack on soldiers, police in Orlu

Some group of professionals from South east Nigeria on Tuesday insisted that the Eastern Security Network is an illegal contraption that must not be allowed to stand in the region.

While condemning in very strong terms the reported attack on soldiers and police operatives in Orlu, Imo State, by persons operating in the name of Eastern Security Network (ESN), the professionals noted that the development must not be allowed to go unchecked.

The concerned professionals, operating under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), in a statement called on prominent Igbo sons and daughters to rise against the outfit, which was established by the self acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement signed by its National President, Prof. Madumere Chika warned that groups such as IPOB and ESN were jeopardising the chances of the South East in national affairs.

Specifically, the group accused Kanu of not having the interest of the South East at heart, wondering why a true Igbo son will be working at cross-purposes with a region struggling to assume national reckoning.

Consequently, the professionals have urged federal and state authorities to ensure that the illegal security network was disbanded, while its operatives and sponsors were rounded-up and made to face the full weight of the law.

“As a professional group, we condemn in its entirety the clash between our security operatives and elements of the illegal Eastern Security Network”, the group said in the statement.

“There are laid down procedures and processes for establishing a security outfit which, in our humble submission, were never met by this illegal group.

“Our investigation has revealed that men of the ESN carried out the provocative ambush attack with sophisticated weapons and other dangerous objects.

“We hold that Nigeria is a democratic nation ruled by the Constitution, which regulates behaviour and conducts of persons and groups.

“It is a welcome development for complementary security outfit’s to be created, but such must pass the test of extant laws.

“While we are in total support of a regional security outfit owing to the current security failure of the government we must do that within the ambit of the law so that they are properly regulated to avoid criminal elements hijacking the outfit.

“We are by this statement therefore, calling on Ndigbo both home and in the diaspora to cooperate with security agencies to fish out this criminals that masquerade as regional security men.

“Above all, we enjoin the military and security agencies involved in the operation to conduct themselves professionally and in line with their rules of engagement, as we assure them of our total support and cooperation in their task to rid the South East of anti-progressive elements.”

“We also urge the governors of the Southeastern states to consider establishing a regional security outfit just like the Civilian JTF in Borno and Amotekun in the Southwest to compliment the efforts of the security agencies”, the statement read.