Eastern Rail Projects will boost economic fortune – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi says the construction of the eastern railway line will boost the economic fortunes of the South-South and South East regions of the country.

The Minister stated this on Wednesday in a television interview.

On the economic viability of the project, Amaechi stated, the rail will not repay itself but will provide an enabling environment for economic revenue to refinance the cost. He however failed to state where the source of funding is to come from.

The Minister while allaying the fears and concerns of Nigerians on the burden of borrowed funds for the various Infrastructural projects across the country, Ameachi noted that the Federal government is responsible and able to repay all loans incurred by the administration.