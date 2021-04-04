Easter: Kukah berates Buhari’s govt again, says Nigeria now ‘massive killing field’

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has again hit at the Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government over the grave security situation in Nigeria.

Mr Kukah, a vocal critic of the administration, delivered the new criticisms in his Easter message.

Easter is the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is observed by Christian faithful across the globe.

In the message titled “Nigeria: Before our glory departs,” Mr Kukah reflects on the current realities of Nigeria and its citizens.

He said Nigeria’s predicament reminded him of Israel’s situation that led to the death of Eli, the great high priest of Israel.

According to the Bible, Israel’s defeat in the hands of the Philistines led to the death of 30,000 soldiers.

“The two sons of the 98-year-old priest, Hophni and Phinehas, died in the battle. Eli’s two sons had foolishly carried the Ark of the Lord into the battlefield for protection, only for it to become a trophy for the victorious Philistines.

“The high priest, Eli, collapsed and died after hearing this horrible news. Elsewhere, on hearing about the death of her husband, her father- in-law, and the loss of the Ark, Eli’s daughter-in-law went into premature labour.

She was delivered of a baby boy–a call for great celebration in Israel! Strangely, she responded by naming her newborn son “Ichabod,” meaning, The glory has departed!”

“Taunted by Boko Haram, ravaged by bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, and other merchants of death across the nation, there is collective fear as to whether Nigeria’s glory is about to depart!

Retired military and intelligence officers lament over what has become of their glorious profession as they watch the humiliation of our military personnel. Traumatised citizens are tortured daily by bandits.”