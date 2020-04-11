As Christians across the world get set to celebrate the 2020 easter, a Clergyman, Dr. Timothy Gwami has called on the believers to emulate the good virtues of Jesus Christ in all their dealings.

Dr. Gwami who is also the Chairman, Congress of Nothern Nigeria Christians Bauchi state chapter, described Easter as a period of sober reflection for the sacrificed made by Jesus Christ on the cross towards mankind.

The Clergy enjoined Christians to make good use of the period to intensify prayers for God’s devine intervention over the country, particularly on the global outbreak of Corona-Virus.

According to him, the present predicaments occasioned by COVID-19 and other challenges bedeviling mankind can only be surmounted through prayers

On the present hardship faced by Nigerians especially the less privileged, Dr. Gwami appealed to politicians and wealthy individuals in the society to use the period and put smiles in their faces in order to attract blessings from God for themselves.

Dr. Gwami who commended the government for initiating various measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19, appealed to religious and traditional leaders to educate their followers to comply with the directives.

According to him, “maintaining social distance and adherinf strictly to doctors advices will help in kicking the diseases out of the country”.

Dr. Gwami while congratulating Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state over his recovery from coronavirus and the safe return of his elder brother, encouraged them to take it as an act of God.

The Clergy while urging the Governor to remain committed to discharging his primary responsibility of good governance, wishes the entire good people of the state happy happy Easter.