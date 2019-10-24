President Muhammadu Buhari has said that with the racking of World Bank Group on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria has shown that ‘our strategy is working and we will continue to push even harder to deliver more impactful reforms.”

The World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index (DBI) ranked Nigeria 131 out of 190 countries, up 15 places from 146 position last year.

This comes after the World Bank ranked the Nigeria amongst top 10 economies where business climates improved the most some weeks ago.

According to the World Bank Group’s Doing Business 2020 study, governments of 115 economies around the world launched 294 reforms over the past year.

The report explained that this made doing business easier for the domestic private sector in the countries, paving the way for more jobs, expanded commercial activity, and higher incomes for many.

Welcoming the announcement, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole noted that “the movement of 15 places to 131 as well as the recognition being given to Nigeria as one of the top 10 most improved countries, who have implemented the most reforms this year, is significant because we weren’t even able to achieve some of the key reforms we had pursued, but what we have done so far is being recognised .”

She also said that ”This validation confirms that our strategy is working and we will continue to push even harder to deliver more impactful reforms.”

The report, which was released on October 24, 2019 also named Nigeria one of the top 10 most improved economies in the world for the second time in three years. Nigeria is one of only two African countries to make this highly prestigious list.

With this year’s leap, Nigeria has improved an aggregate of 39 places in the World Bank Doing Business index since 2016.

The Doing Business Index is an annual ranking that objectively assesses prevailing business climate conditions across 190 countries based on 10 ease of doing business indicators.

The index captures ease of doing business reforms that have been validated by the private sector, and offers comparative insights based on private sector validation in the two largest commercial cities in countries with a population higher than 100 million.

The report consequently features Lagos and Kano for Nigeria.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) was established by President Buhari in July 2016 to drive and implement the administration’s Ease of Doing Business reform agenda at national and sub-national levels.

PEBEC, chaired by Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, with 13 Ministers as members, amongst others, has through the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat collaborated with ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), the National Assembly, the Judiciary, State governments and the private sector to carry out over 140 reforms so far in a bid to remove bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria and make the country a progressively easier place to start and grow a business.

The report acknowledges reforms spearheaded by the PEBEC in the areas of operationalising a new electronic platform that integrates the tax authority and the Corporate Affairs Commission

It also acknowledges reforms carried out in some of the World Bank Doing Business indicator areas such as starting a business, registering property, getting construction permits, getting electricity, enforcing contracts, and trading across borders.

Over the past four years, Nigeria’s score has steadily improved in the World Bank Doing Business Report, after years of decline in both score and ranking in the years preceding 2016.

It will be recalled that in 2017, Nigeria moved up by an unprecedented 24 places on the Doing Business rankings, and was for the first time ever, recognised as one of the top 10 reformers in the area of doing business that year.

With the impending ratification of the Companies and Allied Matters Bill and the introduction of the Business Facilitation (Omnibus) Bill, 2019 in view, along with other pending and ongoing regulatory, judicial and sub-national reforms, Nigeria is poised to meet its goal of being a top 100 ranked economy by 2020. The announcement indicates that our mandate to move into the top 70 doing business destinations by 2023 remains achievable.

“The steady improvement in Nigeria’s ease of doing business score and rank is a testament to the reforms implemented by this Administration over the past 4 years in line with the reform agenda being implemented at national and sub-national levels across the country since the establishment of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) by President Buhari in July, 2016.” said Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Minister Trade and Investment

The 2020 Doing Business report from the World Bank has reaffirmed the commitment of PEBEC to making Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business & removing bureaucratic constraints to doing business in the country as we forge ahead in this Next Level.”



