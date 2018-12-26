Earned Academic Allowance: LASU management clears issues with ASUU

The Lagos State University Management has reacted to the statement by the Executive of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), LASU chapter in respect of the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), saying the statement is capable of misinforming members of the university and the general public on the issue. The LASU Management therefore informed stakeholders and general public of the efforts already made towards ensuring that the issue is resolved amicably, just like the issues of backlogs of salary arrears, promotions, etc were meaningfully tackled without rancour. The management said the Committee for Peace and Conflict Resolution of the University had looked into the EAA issue as early as July, 2017, and submitted its recommendations to the Management on possible ways of effecting payment.Secondly, the Committee of Professors of the Lagos State University (LASU) has also considered the issue at one of its ad hoc meetings and advised the University Management on the workable ways to achieve same objective with the Lagos State Government. A Subcommittee of four Professors (Odewumi, Yusuf, Elias and Akanbi) was set-up there and then, to work out the complete financial implication of EAA and possible modalities for payment. Though the Subcommittee is still working, LASU Management in anticipation of the Committee’s Report had officially informed the Governing Council at one of its plenary meetings and the Governing Council was very receptive to the Professors’ initiative, and promised to present and discuss the Report with the Visitor as soon as it is submitted. Management applauded the efforts of the body of Professors in the University for its initiative to ensure that we consolidate on the recent progress and peace enjoyed by our University. As a follow-up to the intervention of the two respectable bodies in the University, the Governing Council has assured the Management that as soon as the current discussions between Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Federal Government are concluded, the matter should be re-opened with the Visitor to the Lagos State University with a view to getting the EAA issue concluded as soon as possible. The Management said: “It is regrettable that the present posture of ASUU-LASU Executive members with its decision to publish posters, banners, and approach the media, in our view is not the best approach as it may mislead members of the University Community and create chaos as well as confusion which may thus destabilise the hard earned peace of the University. “Misguiding academic staff members to discountenance the current evidence of public interest in Lagos State University as illustrated in the many projects donated from time to time can only mean that we do not see our University as our own and there for calls for serious concern. “To put the records straight, a number of components of the EAA has been paid by the University Management, an indication that the ASUU-Federal Government Agreement has been fully domesticated in the University. Such components include but not limited to the Hazard, Responsibility and Teaching Practice Allowances. “ASUU-LASU Executive members need to realise that their constant attacks on the Governor of Lagos State who is also the Visitor to Lagos State University, the Pro- chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, the University Management, respected Professors etc. can only be counterproductive and will not, in any way, complement efforts toward the payment of EAA and as such will only negatively affect the image of the highly rated Lagos State University. “In view of the aforesaid, the University Management hereby appeals to ASUU-LASU to exercise patience on this singular issue as the Lagos State University Management will continue to welcome workable and practicable suggestions on ways to meaningfully resolve any issue that touches the essence of its existence. We therefore wish to reassure the entire University Community that this Administration is focused on resolving the issue of EAA as it concerns the welfare of hardworking staff of this great University. “It is also necessary to inform the University Community that while we do not believe in using experience of other Institutions as defence, it may not be totally correct that LASU is the only Institution yet to make concrete commitment for the payment of Earned Academic Allowance.Reliable information has it that while most Federal Universities have not been able to fully discharge their obligations with respect to the allowance; others as well as State Universities made payment at the detriment of regular payment of salaries. We are all privy to the economic reality in our nation today”.