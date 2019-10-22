National Ear Care Centre, Kaduna, on Tuesday, says it will soon commence Cochlear Implant Surgery to enable deaf people to begin to hear.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the centre, Dr Mustapha Abubakar-Yaro, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to him, though the surgery is expensive and cost up to N8 million each, the centre will seek partnership with government, corporate

organisations and public-spirited individuals to ensure that Nigerians benefit from the modern breakthrough in medicine.

He added that the surgeries would be done in collaboration with Indian doctors who advanced in the procedure.

He said that “with the cochlear implant surgery, even those born deaf can begin to hear. When I was Director Medical Services in Katsina State, the state government sponsored three patients for the surgery and it was very successful. Till date, they can hear.”

The chief medical director stressed that with the commencement of cochlear implant surgery, medical tourism, which the nation’s scarce foreign reserves

is used for, would become a thing of the past.