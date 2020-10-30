Eagles to start arriving benin city this weekend

After this weekend’s club assignment all invited players of the Super Eagles for the Nations Cup double header against Sierra Leone are expected to start arriving Benin City the venue of the match.

The Edo state government has repeatedly said all logistics for the game are in place.

All first teamers who are regulars for the clubsides in Europe have been called up by Franco-German head coach, Genrart Rohr.

The first leg of the two legged games will hold in Benin City, November 13 and the return leg in Freetown, Sierra Leone November 17.

The Leone Stars have since last week been in camp with 28 top players based at home, Nigeria on its part is not expected to have more than a week for players to stay together before the match.

Officials are however saying that the team knows themselves well and their short time together should not prevent them from winning.

South African Professional Soccer side, Kaizers Chiefs, have already confirmed that their number one Nigerian goalie, Daniel Akpeyi has received invitation for the match and will be available for the game.

Akpeyi is touted as the current number one for the national team, until he picked up a knock.

He has since returned to action and is expected to play a part in the games against Sierra Leone.