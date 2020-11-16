Eagles off to Freetown, for three points

By Ben Alaiya

Super Eagles will depart for Freetown, Sierra Leone’s capital, on Monday to face the same side that last Friday at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City held them to a draw after being four goals down.

The double header return leg will be played on Tuesday at Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Spokesman of the team, Babafemi Raji, revealed that the team will depart for Freetown via a chartered flight for the game and will return immediately after the match, with the hope that the team will nick the three points in the bag during the encounter.

Nigeria, shockingly let go off a 4-0 lead in the first leg in Benin City to end the game at 4-4. Bewildered football fans almost attacked the team but for the swift intervention of the Nigeria Police.

The team according to team captain, Ahmed Musa, is now condemned to win the return fixture in Freetown.

Musa, who apologised profusely for the draw in Benin, said the return fixture will be a totally different ball game and they hope to come away with a win.

“The team has realised the mistakes made and are ready to correct them for the return. I plead with Nigerians to bear with us and see how we perform after the return leg.”

There are also fears that top striker, Victor Osimhen, the record buy for Napoli fc of Italy and Africa’s current highest paid player may not play a part in the return leg of the match.

Osimhen scored one of the goals in the first leg before he was stretchered out due to a shoulder injury.

The medical team have been battling to ensure that he returns to full fitness but has not been achieved as at press time.

He has now returned to Naples, where his club doctors will carry out further checks and treatment on him.

Team’s head coach, Genart Rohr, has also been warned to ensure that the team does not put up the shambolic display experienced at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium or he will get the sack.

The NFF in a meeting with the coach, said they were embarrassed by the team’s display and will not take that in subsequent games.

Nigeria presently leads her group and are on the verge of qualification for the Cameroon 2021 Nations Cup, provided they avoid defeat in Freetown.