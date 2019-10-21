Despite giving it a good and praiseworthy fight, the Super Eagles B were undone by heavy deficit from the first leg and failed to qualify for next year’s African Nations Championship finals after a 3-4 aggregate loss to Togo’s Sparrow Hawks.

Sparrow Hawks their first leg 4-1 win in Lome, in September picking their first ever ticket to the finals of the competition reserved for professionals playing in their home leagues on the continent.

Eagles needed to score a minimum of three goals without a reply to consign the visitors to elimination.

Instead, Togo’s Sparrow Hawks will make their first ever appearance at the CHAN finals next year summer.