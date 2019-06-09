EAGLES draw barren against Zimbabwe in Asaba

Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The super eagles were once again brought to the doorsteps of Deltans when they played a goaless draw against the Blue Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on Saturday evening.

The match was played under a heavy rain fail which did not in anyway affect the performance of the two teams as they both played to the satisfaction of football lovers who defied the heavy downpour to watch the match.

Ahmed Musa who came in, in the second half to replace Aina Olaoluwa was all over the place attempting to score but was prevented by the hard fighting Blue Warriors who themselves made desperate incursions into the Eagles goal areas.

But the Eagles showed class as an experienced team and contained their opponents.

The combination of Musa and skilled, resourceful and resilient Chukwueze of Nigeria was sharp, all over causing anxious moments for the Warriors but disappointed in the expectant fans.

Chukwueze was substituted in the second half with Henry Onyekwuru.

Mikel Obi with Jersey number 10 excited the crowd as he proved he was ageless snd in top form , he was also replaced in the dying minutes of the game.

At the post match briefing both coaches congratulated the teams and agreed they played well on what he has learnt from the Super Eagles, the Zimbabwean coach had this to say ” I have learnt a lot from the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

I learnt from the Super eagles how they move to the goal area of their opponents and how they take possession of the ball and hold on to the ball.

They are very good and we have enough to learn.”



The match was preparatory friendly to the Africa cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.