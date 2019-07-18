By Saka Bolaji, Minna

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Niger state, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane has lauded the biometric documentation of all migrants residing in Nigeria, tagged e-registration by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He stated that theb exercise would help monitor and check the influx of illegal migrants into the country.

Matane, who was speaking while playing host to the new Comptroller of Immigration, Niger state Command, Mamman Ango in his office expressed optimism that the e-registration would enhance national security, aid internal monitoring and integration.

He told the comptroller that despite the security challenges bedevilling the country, Niger state remains the most peaceful state in the country and attributed the feat to good governance embarked upon since the inception of the present administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the Comptroller of Immigration, Mamman Ango said he is paying the courtesy visit to congratulate Ahmed Ibrahim Matane over his appointment as the secretary to the state government by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello.