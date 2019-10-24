The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, says effective application of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to governance would considerably increase Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), bring efficiency and convenience to government services delivery process and create a lot of skilled labour in the country.

Delivering his speech as the keynote speaker at the 2019 Nigeria e-government conference held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, said that the Nigerian government e-government drive was frustrated by factors ranging from epileptic power supply to inadequate Information Technology infrastructure and reduced budgetary allocation for ICT.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs of the Commission,

Dr Henry Nkemadu, spoke on the theme, “e-Government: Powering Governance with Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

He, however, explained that internet is crucial to the adoption of e-government, noting that it is an important infrastructure that must be available to both the government and the end-user citizens, businesses or other stakeholders to ensure effective interaction with the government.

His words, “It would be reasoned that with government at Federal, State and Local Government levels in Nigeria facing a number of issues ranging from huge unemployment, corruption, crime, low internally-generated revenue (IGR) and poor government service delivery in some quarters, effective application of ICT to governance would help to remarkably increase IGR bring efficiency and convenience to government services delivery process, curb corruption practices and create a lot of high skilled labour in the country.

“A retrospective look at how we have fared as a nation since 2000 when the Nigeria National Telecommunications Policy established the need for e-government drive, showed that many Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at Federal and especially State levels have moved a number of their services online. There has been an appreciable increase in the number of MDAs, especially at Federal and State levels with functional websites with information about specific programmes or services benefiting women and children, persons with disabilities, older persons, indigenous people, and people living in poverty, businesses and so on.

“At Federal Level, for instance, the Treasury Single Account (TSA), the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS), as well as other e-services, have been put in place while efforts are being made to substantially reduce paper workplace in government offices.

Today, it is clear to the government at all levels that one of the ways to reverse cases of huge unemployment, corruption, crime, low internally-generated revenue (IGR) and leakages in government revenue, among other issues, is to use ICT to drive the government’s internal processes and service delivery to its citizens and other stakeholders with the capacity to enhance efficiency and convenience in the delivery of government services and create a high skilled workforce in the country.”

He, however, expressed the commitment of the NCC to working with the Ministry of Communications and other necessary stakeholders towards addressing the perennial industry challenges such as the Right of Way (RoW) issues, multiple taxation and regulation, vandalism/fibre cuts, theft of telecoms equipment, insecurity, power problem, among others – all of which are critical industry issues- impeding fast broadband infrastructure deployment in the country, which has impacted the level of access to government, businesses and individuals to enjoy e-government services.