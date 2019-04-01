Dutse-Alhaji residents decry indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Residents of Dutse Alhaji Community in Bwari Area Council of the FCT have decried the indiscriminate dumping of refuse and poor drainage system in the area.

The residents who spoke with journalists, described the development as worrisome, adding that it was adversely affecting the health of the people.

Mrs. Gloria Akinbade, a food seller in the area, said her business is the worst hit as customers complain of the stench coming from the blocked drainages.

“People don’t like to eat here anymore; they prefer to buy takeaway. The stench coming from the gutter alone is harmful to our health; imagine having to inhale it for six days in a week,” she said.

Similarly, Mr. Chimezie Emmanuel, whose motor spare-parts shop is located close to one of the illegal dumping sites, said there were not enough refuse buckets provided by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB).

“What you see today is minor compared to what it actually used to be. People sneak here to dump their trash at night when everyone may have gone to bed.

We have reported to the police about the dirt dumped here, they sent people to spy the area yet no perpetrator has been caught, we also tried to get the refuse bin from AEPB, but we couldn’t get because it’s limited,” Chimezie added.

He called on government to provide more refuse bins in the area to curtail indiscriminate dumping.

Also, a landlord in the area, Elder Chuks, blamed the blocked gutters and drainage system on poor maintenance, saying that he has had to pay labourers to clean the gutters around his area.

“It has been like this for a while. We don’t have a designated area to dispose our refuse. We usually pay those we call “mai bola” (local cleaners) to dispose them and they end up dumping them anywhere.”

He suggested that the government should check blocked drains through proper waste management.