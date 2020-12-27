Dunes Foundation Spreads Love to Communities in Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

Abuja’s Favorite luxury shopping mall “Dunes Center” is more than just a Mall.

It has made a difference in improving the quality of life in Communities through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In 2017, Dunes center established a new way of giving through its Non Profit Organization “Dunes Foundation.”

We aim to serve one community at a time.

We have built fully functional schools, a primary Healthcare center, sunk boreholes and empowered women through our interest free Micro Credit Programs which are still ongoing.

On Friday 11th of December 2020, Dunes center partnered with Kind People Food Bank and provided food for families in an underserved community for the holiday season, starting with a local school and extending to mothers and other locals.

For those who aren’t familiar with the department store, Dunes center is a luxury department store Located on 44 Aguiyi Ironsi way, Maitama, Abuja.

Dunes Center is home to an array of top notch, state of the art products and services such as original antiques and gifts shops, quality boutiques, a supermarket, pastry shop and four restaurants.

The store occupies 30 departments covering 204514.3 ft of retail space.

Thousands of tourists and Abuja residents visit the Mall each year because of the state of the art ambiance and the famous Dunes bakery which has delicious bread, pastries and coffee.

READ ALSO: Brazilian media celebrity, Sheyla Hershey celebrate birthday in grand style

The shopping mall is known for a series of world class luxury brands such as Versace,Dr Vranjes , Welton London, Armani, Memo Paris ,Pepe jeans , Lancel , Tory Burch ,Culti Milano ,Samsonite , Brics Milano, Roberto Cavalli and more.

Dunes Center is committed to giving its customers and clients the best shopping experience while still serving our community.