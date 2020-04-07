Aimee Duffy, was her sophomore album Endlessly (2010), and for the majority of the 2010s after years of success in the late 2000s fans across the world had been wondering where, exactly, the Mercy singer “disappeared off to.”

Nearly six weeks after publicly revealing she had been recovering from being “raped, drugged and held captive,” Duffy, the Welsh pop icon, has issued a statement disclosing the harrowing details of the life-changing experience that she says led to her disappearance from the public eye a decade ago.

“It was my birthday,” the 35-year-old wrote on a website called duffywords.com. “I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged [in my own home] for four weeks and traveled to a foreign country.”



“I can’t remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me,” she continued in the statement.

READ ALSO China reports zero coronavirus deaths



As a result of being sedated so heavily, Duffy claimed she did “not know” if she was ever raped in her home during the four weeks of being “drugged.” She only recounted that the assault took place in the “foreign country.”

