The Duchess of Cambridge echoed Princess Diana today when she put on the same traditional Chitrali hat worn by Prince William’s late mother during her own visit to Pakistan nearly three decades ago.

William and Kate donned the Pakistani outfits after they stepped out from a helicopter among the Hindu Kush mountains in the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the Himalayan foothills during their royal tour.

The couple are following in Diana’s footsteps by visiting the same region she did on her memorable trip to the country in 1991, and were presented with a book commemorating her time in the area 28 years ago.

Men normally wear the Chitrali hats but Kate was also given one because she is a VIP. The Duchess was also given a shawl while William was handed an embroidered cloak to wear, both of which were embroidered locally. Diana was given the same regimental cap of the Chitral Scouts regiment of Pakistan army when she visited in 1991.

The Cambridges, who stopped off in Chitral to refuel their helicopter and were given an official welcome, wanted to highlight the effects of climate change after witnessing one of the glaciers melting for themselves.

They overlooked the northern tip of the Chiatibo Glacier in Broghil National Park, and were shown how it has retreated rapidly in recent years due to global warming. It was the first time the couple had seen a melting glacier.