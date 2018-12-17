DTN Music: Itsdopey – My Platoon

Failure should never define a man, it should mark the beginning in moulding him. These are the words of a young man who has proven it true by defying the odds.
We are proud to present to you the rave of the moment Itsdopey, who hit an all time low on his journey but that experience is now leading him to where he needs to go.
Itsdopey, real name Chika Udensi is a multi-talented Canadian based Nigerian singer songwriter. His bouncy and smooth sound weaves hiphop into afrobeats producing something distinct and fresh.
As an independent artist he embraces the harsh reality of showbiz and he’s not doing badly.
Releasing his first singles (My Platoon and IYE)few months back he garnered over 150,000 plays on SoundCloud and more streams and download on other platforms.
As a gift this Christmas, he is releasing his new fiery singles “Asanma (On-point) and “Blessings “ on all platforms on 20th December.
Asanma(On-point) is a track he wrote celebrating and extolling the virtues of women- a must listen for the ladies!
Blessings is a testimony of God’s undying love, faithfulness, grace and mercy. This is his testimony and he hopes it brings you hope and helps you find peace in your heart.
Now wait for it!!!!
Itsdopey’s insane “My Platoon “ official music video drops!!!
Watch, enjoy and share the most anticipated music video of the year!!!
Itsdopey – My Platoon
