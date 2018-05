DTN Music: Ayofrosh Ft. Small Doctor – Awalonso

Ayofrosh’s biggest dream has been to work with the award winning street act, Small Doctor, he endured lots of challenges to make the collaboration a reality but death stopped him from releasing the song himself.

However, Small Doctor recently took to his Instagram page to announce his decision to help the late singer release the song in few days to finally actualize his dream.

He shared a video on Instagram with the song playing on the background