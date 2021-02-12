D’Tigers FIBA-Afro-basketball team Laced with France based stars

By Ben Alaiya with agency reports

With NBA stars in the Nigerian national basketball team, D’Tigers given the all-clear to feature for their clubsides, the team is dominated by players from Europe particularly France.

At the last count, at least five players who ply their trade in French top league will be among players that will represent Nigeria bat the FIBA-Afro basket qualifiers that will be held in Tunisia later this month.

READ ALSO: D’Tigers Captain vows podium outing at Tokyo Olympics

Leading the pack is Ike Nwamu, though skipper, Ike Diogu and other senior players will feature in the team with their wealth of experience.

The team will be managed by former NBA star, Mfon Udofia, who is only 31 years old. Head Coach Mike Brown is busy with his NBA side, while his assistant,Nwoora, is also not available due to personal and family committents.