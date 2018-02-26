DStv Unveils Exciting Line-Up of Shows in February

This week on DStv, History channel will explore one of rap’s world greatest murder mysteries in Who Killed Tupac? The programme will run at 7:15 pm on Wednesday.

Just before she died, Tupac Shakur’s mother Afeni, contacted her family friend and reputable civil rights lawyer, Benjamin Crump, with a plea to find out, once and for all, who killed her son.

In this six-episode investigative series, Crump treats the Tupac case exactly as he has treated other high-profile murder cases: He interviews witnesses (some who have never talked before), reviews the evidence and examines the many theories before arriving at most informed and definitive conclusion as to what happened and why. In each episode, Crump and journalist Stephanie Frederic (who has covered Tupac’s case since his murder), examine one of the key theories.

Also, on Wednesday at 8pm, Emmy-winner, Claire Danes, returns for the seventh season of Golden Globe-winning espionage, Homeland.

The acclaimed thriller, which shows on M-Net at 8pm, explores contemporary themes of American politics.

On Thursday, Little Women: Terra’s Big House premieres at 7 pm on Lifetime, while Question of Love premieres at 7 pm on the same channel. At the same time on TLC Entertainment, The 685-LB Teen will premiere. On Saturday, Thando Bares All will premiere at 7.55 pm on TLC Entertainment.

The entertaining talk show is hosted by Thando Thabethe and Carissa Cupido. It focuses on a range of issues faced by just about everyone in their lives. Sunday will be the turn of Rough Night at 7.30pm on M-Net. Others in the line-up are The Walking Dead, which shows at 8pm on Fox on 26 February; and Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club at 9 pm on BBC Lifestyle

Mutiat Alli`