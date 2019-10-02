Following the expiration of the contract terms for three of its channels- History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime-that are produced by the American broadcasting company, A and E Television Networks, DStv, a cable television services provider owned by MultiChoice is set to cut the said channels from its networks from November 1, 2019.

Explaining the rationale behind its action, the company said the move was part of its efforts to refresh content line-up and optimise the suite of channels on offer, adding that it would soon announce two new channels that would bring exciting new titles and genres for the benefit of its consumers.

“We are continuously reviewing our content line-up and channel selection to improve our entertainment offering to our customers. This process includes ongoing engagement with various content partners to ensure we can provide more compelling content offerings for customers, “MultiChoice said.

Speaking on what to expect from the two new channels, it added, “Both channels will bring exciting new titles and genres that viewers will really enjoy, including among others blue-chip documentaries, history and factual reality shows.”

It would be recalled that MultiChoice recently cut the price of DStv in various African countries, explaining that it was done to make the service more competitive against streaming services.

Nigeria was, however, excluded because the price of DStv in Nigeria still compares favourably with the pricing in other African countries, according to its spokesperson in Nigeria, Caroline Oghuma.