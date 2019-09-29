The Federal Government will arraign Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Sahara Reporters publisher on Monday before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He is to be arraigned on seven counts of treasonable felony, money laundering and cybercrimes which was instituted against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The Department of State Service, which has been detaining the former presidential candidate since August 3, continues to hold him in custody in violation of the court order granting him bail six days ago.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who earlier on August 8, granted the DSS permission to hold the activist for 45, had on September 24, granted him bail.

Despite meeting the bail condition on September 25, Sowore has not been released by the DSS.

The Punch report that multiple sources confirmed that the criminal case instituted against Sowore was not assigned to Justice Taiwo Taiwo, but to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who has subsequently fixed Monday for arraignment.