DSS Tells Nigerians to help in the fight against insecurity in the country

The Department of State Services (DSS) stated that the government and security agencies need the citizens especially for intelligence gathering if they want to fight and tackle insecurity in the country.

Yusuf Bichi, the director general for DSS, urged Nigerians to support them in getting rid of the criminality in the country of all forms rather than point accusing fingers at the security forces.

Daily Times reports that Peter Afunanya, the Service spokesperson, who represented the DG – made this call on Saturday at the Security and Emergency Awards (SEMA 2020) at the Nicon Luxury hotel Abuja, where the service was conferred with an award by Emergency Digest, a subsidiary of Image Merchants “We call on Nigerians to support security agencies and the government.

Security is no longer for the government alone; there is a need for collaborative efforts and partnership. You continue to stay in your comfort zone and continue to blame security agencies for all, but the information that the security agencies need, have you brought it?

“All those bad people are part of our communities, they live in our neighbourhood, if you know one, tell the security agencies about them.

If you have not done all these, it’s time for us to have a rethink, it’s time for us to have a change of mind to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of building a country that is devoid of any kind of insecurity,” he said.

