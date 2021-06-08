DSS summons: I can’t be ‘dumbfounded’ – Mbaka

There are suggestions that Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, may have been summoned to Abuja for questioning by Department of State Services Operatives.

On Monday, our correspondent learned that DSS agents had visited the Adoration Ground on Friday to present a letter of invitation.

They were not claimed to have met the fiery cleric on the church grounds, though.

Although the reason for the priest’s summons was not disclosed, it is possible that it has something to do with Fr. Mbaka’s recent criticism of the Buhari administration.

In his Sunday sermon, Mbaka responded to the DSS invitation, saying, “I got a call on Thursday that the DSS personnel from Abuja arrived here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja; over what?” What I don’t comprehend is how Nigeria’s mother church could be intimidated.

“The mother church is both a lamb and lion. The Bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the just man do?

“All these are efforts to dumbfound a prophet; all priests can be dumbfounded but no prophet should. We must protect the sheep. In this time, when killings are all over, when there is hunger everywhere, people do not have hope again. The only hope I have is God. Anybody who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it.

“I am the servant here. They don’t understand history. I spoke against Abacha; I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time. I spoke to Obasanjo face to face; I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yar’Adua; I am being used by a supernatural spirit called the Holy Spirit.

“If they are attacking me here and there, even from those that should save me, no wahala (no problem). The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us? Only God can be God. I heard the security people did not accept the letter. They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter.”