DSS Storm Adoration Ministry, Summon Father Mbaka To Abuja

Ejike Mbaka, a controversial clergyman, has been summoned to Abuja by Department of State Services agents for questioning.

According to our reporters, the operatives went to the church to send off the invitation letter. They did not, however, meet the cleric on the church grounds.

The reason the intelligence agency summoned the priest was not disclosed, but it could be linked to Mbaka’s recent criticism of the Buhari administration.

Mbaka, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, has recently drawn notice for his criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The priest recently stated that God had rejected the President and was dissatisfied with his leadership.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, Mbaka responded to the summons, saying, “I got a call that the DSS officials from Abuja arrived here (Enugu) with a letter of invitation to Abuja. Over what?”

“The church is a lion and lamb. The bible says if the foundation is destroyed, what can the righteous do. Every priest is a prophet and a king. We must protect the sheep. In this time, when killings are every day story, when there is hunger everywhere, people do not have hope again. The only hope I have is God. Anybody who will stop people from worshipping here will regret it.

“I am the servant here. They don’t understand history. I spoke against Abacha. I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time. I spoke to Obasanjo face to face. I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yaradua. I am being used by a higher being called the Holy Spirit.

“If they are attacking me here and there, no wahala (no problem). The Bible says if God is for us, who can be against us? Only God can be God. I heard the security people did not accept the letter. They asked them to come on Monday to give me the letter. If they know the anointing here is too hot for them, let them change. I will not keep quiet.”