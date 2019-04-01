DSS re-arrest journalist, Jones Abiri

Publisher of Weekly Source Newspaper, Jones Abiri has reportedly been re-arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to reports, Abiri was reportedly picked up on Saturday March 31st at Ayabowei Plaza in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, while he was having a discussion with his colleagues.

DSS first arrested Abiri in 2016 after he was accused of being the leader of the joint revolutionary council of the separatist group, Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force.

He was also accused of threatening oil companies and demanding money from them



He was granted bail in August 2018 when an Abuja magistrate court struck out a suit against him after being held in detention for two years.



When contacted to react to the report, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, however said he is not in the know but would get back when he has information on the report.