By Titus Akhigbe, Benin City

Two internet fraudsters, Amos Asuelimen (30) and Kelvin Godwin Ogashi (18) have confessed that they created social media accounts with the name of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari to defraud Nigerians for financial gains.

The duo spoke while being paraded by operatives of the Edo state Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Benin City on Wednesday afternoon.

In his own confession, Asuelimen said that he went into fraud in his bid to pay his way through school.

“Am into fraud because I was thinking I can get money to pay my fees and complete my degree course in business administration,” Asuelimen stated.

He admitted defrauding not less than five persons whom he told to send money and recharge cards in order to process their registration and subsequent eligibility for a loan of a N100, 000 each.

Also paraded was 18- year- old, Kelvin Ogashi in connection with impersonation of the First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

In his confession Ogashi said that he created an Instagram account using the name of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, adding that he told his victims that the first lady was empowering Nigerian youth with cash to start up their businesses and that interested persons were required to register with money.

While parading the suspects, the state Director of Security, Brown Ekwoaba, advised youth who engage or are contemplating engaging in criminal acts that there is no short -cut to wealth.

“They should engage themselves in decent and productive ventures or risk being guests of law enforcement agencies,” Ekwoaba emphasized