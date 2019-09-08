Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has reiterated his administrative resolve to create measures that would take every mentally challenged person off the street.

Governor Obiano disclosed that the state had various reformatory centres and psychiatric hospital that had transformed the mental health of some youths.

The Governor stated this at the 2019 Annual Health Summit organised by the Medical Services of Department State Security (DSS).

The event with the theme “Burden of Mental Health: Impact on wellness and productivity” took place at Prof Dora Akuyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Declaring the event open, the Governor observed that since 2014, over 320 mentally challenged persons in Anambra had been reformed and reconciled with their families, while 60% of them were not indigenous to Anambra State.

The Governor attributed the reformation of the mentally challenged to the efforts of his wife’s non-governmental initiative, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), established for such purposes.

In her address, National Director, Medical Services, Department of State Security Services (DSS), Dr. (Mrs.) Ann Chinwe Okoroafor, urged the Federal Government to embrace the communiqué from the summit as a working policy for reformation and transformation of youths.

Dr. Okoroafor lamented high rate of crime among youths, which according to her, was associated with drug abuse.

She called for adequate attention on the activities of the youths, soliciting for state governments to regulate the activities of youths by involving them in decision making bodies.