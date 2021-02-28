DSS gives reason for the arrest of Kano governor’s ex-aide

The arrest of Salihu Tanko-Yakassai, a sacked media aide to Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, was focused on issues that went beyond the expression of opinion on social media, according to the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Service’s Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, made the announcement in an Abuja address on Sunday.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the DSS and he is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,’’ he stated.

On Saturday, Ganduje fired his media advisor for allegedly making unguarded statements and utterances critical of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government over the country’s growing insecurity.

Tanko-Yakassai, he said, failed to distinguish between personal opinion and official position on issues of public concern.

As a result, the Governor announced that he will not continue to serve in a government that he does not believe in.

The secret police are currently detaining Tanko-Yakassai.