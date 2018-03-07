DSS frees Ezimakor

The Department of State Service ( DSS ) has released Tony Ezimakor, bureau chief of Daily Independent newspaper, after seven days in its detention.

Ezimakor was freed around 10:30pm on Tuesday, to leave in the company of his lawyer, Douglas Ekhator.

Civil rights groups, human rights activists and different organisations had asked the secret police to release the journalist unconditionally but the agency had insisted that Ezimakor would remain in its custody until he disclosed the source of a #BokoHaram story he wrote.

