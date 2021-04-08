DSS denies torturing President Buhari’s late official driver to death

Joy Joseph, Lagos.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the report that its operatives tortured President Muhammadu Buhari’s late official driver, Sa’idu Afaka, to death.

In a statement denying the report published by Saharareporters, the DSS Public Relations Officer(PRO), Peter Afunanya, declared the reports as ‘fake’ and ‘misleading’.

Afunanya said: “While the said driver was never arrested or detained by the Service, it is a known fact that the DSS does not torture suspects. Its suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of the criminal justice administration system and democracy.

” It may be recalled that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on April 6, announced the passing of Afaka after a prolonged illness as well as the condolences of the President to his family.

“The public should, therefore, disregard the fake news spewed by the online platform.”

The report had it that the deceased had allegedly tricked his principal to sign a fraudulent document, defrauding him of millions of naira.

Afaka was alleged to have been arrested, detained, and tortured for two before he took I’ll and was rushed to the State House Clinic, where he gave up the ghost.