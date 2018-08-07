DSS blocks National Assembly entrance

As part of the drama involving politicians especially the presidency and leadership of the Senate, some security personnel said to belon to the Department of State Security (DSS) this morning barricaded the entrance to the National Assembly.

According to sources at the national assembly gate, the move may be to aid loyalists of President Muhammadu Buhari in the Senate to carry out their threat of impeaching Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

Many senators loyal to Saraki last week defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress where Buhari belongs to, moving to the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP).

Daily Times observed at the entrance of the National Assembly that staff members working at the complex are being turned back and refused access to their offices which has created an atmosphere of apprehension within the Three Arms zone up to Federal Secretariat as civil servants mass closer to watch the drama.

In hushed voices, sources at the gate told Daily Times that some senators loyal to Buhari last night held closed door meeting with the Director General of the Department of State Security Lawal Daura to perfect plans for today’s action while others say that some of the senators are alsreday inside the complex, having slept there last night.

Daily Times has however not confirmed this aspects of the development.

They also say that the plan is to elect Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Senate President while Hope Uzodinma is pencilled for Deputy Senate President to replace Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu respectively.

The constitution of Nigeria requires that not less than two-third members of the senate is required to impeach the Senate President.