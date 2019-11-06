The Department of State Services (DSS) has begun the trail of Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress’ (AAC) Presidential candidate in the 2019 election in Abuja.

Sowore who was arrested on August 3, 2019 so far has spent 96 days in DSS’ detention facility,

Sowore is being accused of plans to illegally and unconstitutionally overthrow the democratically elected government of President Muhammadu Buhari through RevolutionNow protest.

Sowore appeared full of energy and was smiling all through as he exchanged pleasantries with lawyers.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on October 4th had admitted Sowore to bail in the sum of N150m.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu also ordered Sowore to produce two sureties in like sum.

The judge ordered that the sureties must be residents of Abuja with landed properties in Abuja worth the bail sum.

She also said that the sureties original title documents of the assets be deposited with the court.

The judge also ordered him to deposit the sum of N50m in the account of the court as security.

She also granted his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare N50m bail with one surety.

She had fixed 6 and 7 November for the trial.

She, however, varied the conditions on October 21 at the instance of the application by the defendants and set aside the previous conditions.

As usual there is heavy security presence on the court’s premises with armed policemen stationed.