The Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) says it will establish social rehabilitation centres across the 19 northern states of the country to cater for youths who are addicted to drugs.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s quarterly meeting held in Minna, Niger state on Thursday and released to newsmen.

The communiqué, which was signed by the Chairperson of the forum and Wife of the Niger state Governor, Dr. Amina Bello, stated that the forum also agreed to support their husbands by promoting government policies and programmes.

Aside drug education and gender based violence advocacy, she said the forum is also addressing issues of health and economic empowerment through different skills acquisition programmes.

The chairperson disclosed that the forum has trained women and youths in various skills in some northern states to make them self-reliant.

She added that they would also support their husbands in addressing the insecurity challenges in their various states so as to ensure safety of children and families.

“We will support them through advocacy and sensitisation to women on how they can safeguard themselves and their children because most of the violence is targeted at children and women,” she added.

According to the communiqué, the forum has constituted a committee for the establishment of its permanent secretariat, adding that “this is aimed at ensuring that the forum sustains itself and get necessary recognition to enable it hold its activities that is befitting as governors wives.” (NAN)