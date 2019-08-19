A mild drama ensued in court as a former District Head of Narayi, Kaduna, Ibrahim Hamza, who allegedly accused a teacher, Muhammad Khalid, of threatening his life, stood as surety for him in a Sharia Court.

Hamza, 65, who lives at Hayin Malam Bello, Kaduna, dragged Khalid to court, alleging that he threatened to kill him and also defamed him.

He further told the court that the defendant also dragged his son, who is a minor to a vigilance group , where he was beaten for stealing a cell phone.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendant to bail, after Hamza, begged for his bail.

The judge adjourned the case until August 26 and ordered the defendant to produce members of the the vigilante group for further hearing.

The defendant, who is an Islamic teacher, however, denied the allegations.